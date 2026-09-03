Two accused sentenced to life for uMngeni DA chief whip murder

Two of the five men accused of murdering uMngeni Local Municipality Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu have been sentenced to life imprisonment at the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

Khayelihle Shabalala and Thabo Mathonsi pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of Ndlovu in December 2023.

A ruling in the bail application of the fifth accused is expected to be made on Friday.

The case of the other two accused, Chief Simphiwe Zuma from the Nxamalala tribal authority and Thabani Hlongwa, is expected to be transferred to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.