The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has granted the two other accused in connection with the R85 million South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle signage case R5 000 bail each.

The two accused handed themselves over to police earlier Monday morning. They are among police officers, including retired police captains, administration clerks and suppliers arrested in connection tender fraud which was initially R56-million.

The amount has since shot up to R85 million because it now includes buying other supplies.

All accused face a range of charges including corruption, fraud, money laundering, theft and perjury.

The other accused have already appeared in court on charges related to tender irregularities in the supply chain management at SAPS.

The state applied for the two to be joined with the 42 other accused bringing the total accused to 44.

National Prosecuting Authority Investigation Directorate’s Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says they did not oppose the bail as they two have cooperated with the state.

“So, in terms of bail for these two, we did not oppose because we never opposed bail for the others, except for one in the past who eventually got bail because the court found that he wasn’t a flight risk and the court found that he wouldn’t tamper with the evidence. However, for these two today, we did not oppose bail and they have been released on the same amount of R5 000 as the other accused in this case.”

The two will now appear with the other 42 others on the 25th March this year.

Meanwhile, a police officer who is a suspect in this matter is still at large.