Two accused in Phala Phala farm theft granted bail

The Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has granted bail to two of the three accused in the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph were granted bail of R5000 and R10 000 respectively.

Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, is continuing with his bail application.

The trio are accused of breaking into President Ramaphosa’s farm and stealing more than $580 0000.

When delivering judgment, Magistrate Predeshni Poonan said the pair had satisfied the court and had met the requirements to be granted bail.

The court has, however, imposed strict bail conditions against the Joseph siblings.

One of the conditions is that they are not allowed to leave Bela Bela without informing the investigating officer.

