The two men accused of the murder of the Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor, Moses Maluleke, are scheduled to make their second appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Shumani Nemadodzi, 42, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, also face another charge of attempted murder after they allegedly shot and wounded Maluleke’s 18-year-old son in Xikundu village in Malamulele, last month.

In their first appearance, the case was postponed to enable them to get legal representation.

The case was initially meant to sit at Saselemani Magistrate’s Court, however a security threat was detected.

It was then transferred to the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court, about 28 km away from Xikundu.

The accused also face charges of the possession of firearms and ammunition as well robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In a twist, the number of the accused was reduced from three to two as the third suspect could not be positively linked to Maluleke’s murder.