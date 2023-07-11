Two accused in the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester prison escape case are expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula will appear in the Bloemfontein court to apply for bail.

A total of 12 people have so far been arrested in this case.

A legal analyst believes that the Free State High Court’s decision to overturn bail outcomes in Thabo Bester case will not affect the bail applications of the two men yet to apply.

Legal analyst, Dikeledi Moeti says the two accused will follow a new bail application process.

“The facts are based on their schedules. They are starting to do bail application, it’s the first time they are doing bail application. They have to do their bail application, after they did their bail application, and see if it will be granted or not. If they are not granted [bail], basically they are going to appeal and they are going to use the same facts that were used with the other accused,” adds Moeti.

