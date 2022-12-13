Twitter says it’s re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users and replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company says Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a grey checkmark.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early last month, before it paused as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again at the end of last month, but was pushed back.