Animal scientists at North West University say twin births among cattle are becoming more prevalent. According to the experts, the phenomenon which currently occurs in one in 200 cattle can be attributed to environmental and nutritional factors.

Animal scientist at the university, Professor Paul Lubout says, “The natural occurrence is somewhere between 1½%. So it’s one out of 200 hundred animals. So it’s very low, but in dairy breeds is a bit higher and then also as our environment improves, as our local community looks after their animals better and their nutrition is better we can expect to see more of them.”

A farmer from Colga Farm near Mahikeng, Magareamodimo Modisenyane’s cow has delivered twins twice.

He says, “It is the second time this has happened with this cow. It birthed twins the year before last year, but unfortunately one of them died…These are just blessings from God.”

Despite some pitfalls that come with twinning, Africans consider it a good omen.

Doctor Boipuso Alpheus Pico of the Animal Science Group in the North West says, “In terms of our indigenous knowledge, culturally, normally if that happens because it is a very rare phenomenon, you would give all that to your uncle. Your uncle has to come and take that animal.”

“Remember the twining where there is a female and male, the other one is infertile. So probably our forefathers realised even before that, can be tested that there is another one which is fertile that is why we have to give it to uncles to bless it- so that you can have more of the twins,” adds Pico.

