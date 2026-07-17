Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Twenty pupils die in Uganda bus crash, government bans school outings

  • Vehicles drive past the wreckage of a bus, owned by King David Junior School, on the shoulder of the road following an accident that killed schoolchildren
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Twenty schoolchildren died when the bus carrying them crashed on the way back from a trip to some waterfalls in eastern Uganda late on Thursday, authorities said.

The government said on Friday it was banning all school excursions as the tragedy prompted outpourings of grief and online posts demanding better safety standards.

Preliminary investigations suggested the driver lost control, and the bus veered off the road and turned over after hitting a large stone, police said in a post on X.

The bus, owned by King David Junior School in the capital Kampala, was returning from an educational visit to Sipi Falls and crashed at Chekwatit village in Kapchorwa district, police added.

One adult also died, and three adults and several children were injured, officials said.

Road accidents are common in Uganda, with experts often blaming poorly maintained vehicles and a lack of streetlighting.

In October last year, 46 people died in a bus crash on one of the country’s main highways between the capital and the northern city of Gulu.

Education Minister Chrysostom Muyingo had “put a hold on all school trips and excursions, effective immediately and until further notice,” a government communications agency said on Friday.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News