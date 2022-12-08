A group of 12 men charged with the murder of Alexandra residents north of Johannesburg in July this year is expected to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

The case was moved from the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court three months ago.

The men aged between 18 to 35 were arrested at the local Nobuhle hostel shortly after the July mass shooting which left six residents including Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha dead in a series of separate armed robbery incidents.

Fifteen other people sustained gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that the robbers travelling in separate vehicles robbed and shot people at random during the night and robbed the victims of their cell phones, shoes and other valuables.

The accused remained in custody.

Alexandra Shootings | Seven people arrested: 15 July 2022