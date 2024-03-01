TVET colleges sector welcomes launch of National Artisan Academy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges sector has welcomed the launch of the Academy of Artisans which will accommodate students from all over the country.

The National Artisan Development Academy Centre which has been unveiled under the banner of Motheo TVET in Bloemfontein, is a state-of-the-art facility that will assist in producing 30 000 artisans in the country by 2030.

The centre has partnered with private companies in retail, the motor industry, and manufacturers of learning aids and water technologies.

It has more than 13 vocational qualifications that the centre has to offer.

Director-General of the Department of Higher Education, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, says, “Today, we are here in the Free State province to unveil state-of-the-art national artisan development centre. An academy that is not just designed to benefit the people in the Free State, but that has opened its doors of learning and culture for the rest of the country. We are inspired by this message because it’s not the message about what we plan to do, but it’s the message about what we have done with the resources at our disposal. But also a commitment to do more, and to make sure that similar institutions are built.”