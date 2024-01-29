TVET colleges set to open their doors to new and returning students

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, better known as TVET colleges are set to open their doors to new and returning students. TVET colleges have been trumped as an alternative for students seeking vocational careers post matric.

However, just like universities, these institutions are also grappling with capacity challenges. Some prospective students are turned back due to insufficient capacity.

Prospective students are forced to abandon their desired careers in order to get placed at TVET colleges. While many students are turned back because they cannot be placed to study their desired vocation, some students go for any other available learning area.

“I wanted to do engineering related designs but then I ended up with finances which is a whole different course but then yeah that’s why I’m loving it better when everything seems to be waking up,” a learner says.

Meanwhile, universities have been inundated with influx of late applications.

It has prompted the education department to urge students to look at TVET colleges as alternative. But students admitted into TVET colleges have also had their fair share of challenges with National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

“I didn’t get anything at all they only paid for my fees but I couldn’t get any money for transport,” another learner explains.

Those who are not admitted this year will have to wait a while longer to fulfil their vocational studies.