President Cyril Ramaphosa says that his priority is to get the grid functioning properly in order to overcome the current spate of rolling blackouts.

Ramaphosa addressed the media following his oversight visit at Tutuka power station in Standerton, Mpumalanga earlier on Saturday.

The visit comes as power utility – Eskom, has resorted to continuous power cuts, due to failure to stabilise the grid and generate enough capacity.

Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Tutuka Power station on an oversight visit

New units

Ramaphosa says that more units at Tutuka would be coming on stream to add more megawatts to the grid.

He explains, “Right now, my focus, the Minister’s focus, and everyone else’s focus is to put megawatts as many of them on the grid as possible. Here at Tutuka, we must get all the six units operating. Right now we’ve had two operating, another one is coming on stream and they’re going to work very hard to get the other three on stream.”

The move to beef up Tutuka’s power generation follows an incident in which a cable was severed in May, while the Power Station was finalising preparations to return Unit 5 to service. The damage to the cable delayed the unit’s return by three days as it took considerable time to locate the fault.

Watch: Earlier during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s site visit at Tutuku power station