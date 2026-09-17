Turkey approves liquidation of US-sanctioned Golden Global’s funds

Turkey’s Capital Markets Board approved the liquidation of six funds managed by Golden Global Portfolio, according to its bulletin, following US sanctions imposed on companies linked to the group over Iran-related activities.

The funds include Golden Global’s short-term lease certificates, gold and money market participation funds, as well as three venture capital investment funds managed by the company.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi and two subsidiaries as part of the Trump administration’s campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran.

On Wednesday, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund took over the rights to a 99.98% stake in Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi held by its three shareholders, effectively placing control of the bank under state-appointed management.