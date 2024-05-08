Tunisia detains a prominent activist for migrants’ rights

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tunisia’s public prosecutor on Tuesday detained Saadia Mosbah, a prominent activist and head of a nongovernmental group that defends the rights of migrants, human rights groups said, hours after President Kais Saied accused some groups that defend Sub-Saharan migrants of treason.

Tunisia has been grappling with a severe migration crisis due to an influx of Sub-Saharan Africans seeking to migrate to Europe in boats.

Local media reported that the police began investigating Mosbah, whose group combats racism and defends migrants’ rights, on suspicion of financial crimes.

Residents of the southern town of El Amra demonstrated in favor of deporting migrants last weekend, saying the situation had become unbearable.

Saied said during a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday that the migrant situation raised questions about who was really behind it.