Legal analyst Nthabiseng Dubazana says the friend of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is giving the impression that he might have a hand in what happened on October the 26th, 2014.

The cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala will continue in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, he denied that featuring in a Netflix documentary about circumstances surrounding the death of the soccer star might have compromised the case.

Five people are being tried for Meyiwa’s murder.

The matter will resume with the defence for one of the accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, continuing to cross-examine Madlala who was among those who were in the house when the incident happened.

Dubazana says Madlala is providing more questions than answers.

“After the incident, Madlala ended up staying with Kelly Khumalo for at least three days and he wanted to know what was being discussed in that time frame. So, we are looking at the probability of him saying that not only was he not sure of what happened on the day in question, but his evidence should not be acceptable by the court. Or it could be that, as one of the people who were in the house, he could be an accomplice of what happened on the day in question and he’s covering it up.”

Dubazana elaborates in the interview below: