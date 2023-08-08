Cross-examination of the seventh state witness Tumelo Madlala is expected to resume on Tuesday morning, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Madlala is a close friend of Senzo Meyiwa who was shot dead in 2014 while at Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star.

On Monday, Madlala testified that one of the investigating officers Joyce Buthelezi wanted him to change his statement and state that there were no intruders who entered the house.

“Ever since … I have never changed my statements, the initial statement that I have furnished, it had always been like that. Until such time I pass on, I would never change my statement. I don’t see the need of me lying before this honourable court. I want to emphasise that there [were] people that got into the house,” explains Madlala.

