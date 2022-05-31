The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is predicting that Tuesday night is going to be the coldest so far this year in different parts of Gauteng.

Temperatures are expected to be as cold as minus two in Vereeniging and just above freezing in Johannesburg.

Weather forecaster Lulama Phele says the temperature will only improve during the day on Wednesday.

“We are expecting a serious drop in minimum temperatures. Especially over the interior areas. [In] Vereeniging we are expecting a minimum of minus 2 degrees. Standerton, Bloemfontein, Bethlehem -2 and Sutherland -1. All the internal areas are going to be very cold.”

Below is the full weather report: