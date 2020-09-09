On Tuesday, Zola Tsotsi admitted being under pressure from Former President Jacob Zuma and Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to suspend senior Eskom executives in 2015.

Former Eskom Board chair Zola Tsotsi will continue to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Tsotsi also explained how government interfered in the daily operations of the Board despite not having a mandate to do so.

The former Board chair also detailed his relationship with the Gupta brothers and how it had unfolded.

This is the second time Tsotsi has appeared before the Commission this year.

Former Board Chairperson of South African Airways Dudu Myeni is alleged to have suggested the suspension of three Eskom executives including its CEO Tshediso Matona at a meeting in Zuma’s residence in Durban in 2015.

Tsotsi said Zuma requested an audience with him to discuss the situation at Eskom including the poor technical performance.

Myeni also suggested an inquiry be instituted with an external consultant.

Tsotsi says he found the request shocking. Matona was later replaced by former CEO Brian Molefe.

On Monday, Former Eskom Chief Executive Tshediso Matona testified that his letter of suspension at the power utility came to him as a shock as the Board had cleared him of all wrongdoing.

