The new City of Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela says he wants to build investor confidence after winning the mayoral election on Tuesday.

Makwarela, a Congress of the People (COPE) representative, received 112 votes against former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Cilliers Brink who scored 101 votes.

They were the only two candidates nominated to contest the position. Makwarela was nominated by the ATM.

Makwarela says his priority is to rebuild the Tshwane Metro and make it a destination of choice for investors.

Meanwhile, Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi says the party is on its way to regaining all the lost Metros.

Lesufi says they are ready to restore the metro. “It’s quite clear that the DA messed this city up and even their own members agreed with us and voted with us and we appreciate that. It’s just back to hard work to be quite frank to ensure that the municipality prospers and also ensure that the municipality delivers to our people but we are in the thread, it’s three out of three, we just came out of a conference 8 months ago, we were given the mandate to reclaim all the municipalities that we lost, we got JHB back, we got Ekurhuleni back, now it’s Tshwane. We are in the middle of taking Mogale City before the end of this evening as well.”

VIDEO | Political parties react to appointment of Dr Murunwa Makwarela as Tshwane mayor: