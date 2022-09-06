The City of Tshwane’s multi-party coalition government has accused Eskom of playing dirty politics by demanding that the municipality settle its huge electricity bill.

Last month, Eskom had given Tshwane until the end of August to settle its initial R1.6 billion electricity bill. Tshwane has confirmed that the City still owes Eskom R1billion.

Tshwane’s multi-party coalition government is up in arms over its electricity bill standoff with Eskom. Tshwane’s Mayor blames the municipality’s ailing finances for the high outstanding Bill.

The group says the hostility from Eskom started after the City intensified its Tshwane ya Tima campaign, targeted at those who fail to pay their municipal bills.

Government was the biggest defaulter, owing Tshwane Millions. Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says the municipality is struggling and this is also impacting service delivery.

Tshwane’s high electricity Bill made headlines late last month after, Eskom threatened to switch off the municipalities electricity if the power Bill is not settled.

The threat also created uncertainty amongst Tshwane residents who are already experiencing many electricity-related challenges.

Meanwhile, Eskom has rejected a payment proposal by Tshwane.

The power Utility was not available to update the SABC on the latest regarding the dispute with Tshwane. Eskom did not respond to questions sent to them regarding the matter.