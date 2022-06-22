The City of Tshwane says it has resumed its revenue collection campaign, popularly known as “Tshwane-Ya-Tima.” This is being done in a bid to recoup R17 billion that is owed to the Metro by government departments, businesses, residents, entities as well as embassies.

“Ten teams headed by senior managers, including the high tension one for large power users have been deployed across the city to effect credit control measures through disconnecting defaulting customers,” says City of Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

He added that this time the campaign will also be targetting prepaid electricity meters that have been tampered with.

The campaign will also target prepaid electricity meters that have been tampered with. The city has already identified 33 000 meters that have been tampered with, which meters don’t indicate any purchase of prepaid tokens for a considerable period. #TshwaneYaTima — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 21, 2022

Bokaba says, “The R17 billion debt makes it difficult for the city to fulfil its obligation of delivering essential and basic services to its residents and customers.”