Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says the city will allocate R450 million over three years to the Rooiwal Waste Treatment Plant for upgrades to assist the cholera-hit Hammanskraal area.

He was addressing the media at the council chambers in Pretoria where EFF councillors prevented Finance MMC Peter Sutton from delivering the City’s budget speech.

The council sitting had to be adjourned. Brink says priority will be given to finalising phase one upgrades to the treatment plant and to initiate phase two upgrades.

The project to upgrade the plant was reportedly left incomplete at 60% for the first phase with a further two phases planned. Brink says the water challenge cannot be ignored any longer.

“We’ve reached the end of the long line of failures and excuses. Today MMC Sutton is presenting a budget in which the largest budget is going to Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant. We are committing R450 million over three years. A R150 million in each of the years of the budget.”

