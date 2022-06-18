South Africa will be hosting the 6th United Nations Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium in Tshwane from 21-24 June 2022.

Its objective is for member states and stakeholders to work in partnership with the UN in promoting the use of modern advanced technologies and concepts in UN-led field missions. It is a key annual event in the provision of Technology to UN Peace Missions.

The United Nations Peacekeeping and Technology symposium falls within the scope of the mandate of the General Assembly resolutions focused on peacekeeping training requirement and the use of technology in peacekeeping.

The symposium will be attended by UN member states, civil society and academia, UN Officials and international consultants. The government of South Africa, as hosts, have also invited representatives from intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations and institutions as observers to the convention.

#PTPSymposium | South Africa will host the @UN 6th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium at @CSIR International Convention Centre from 21 to 24 June 2022.

Local organisers and participants include, the State Security Agency (SSA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Home Affairs (DHA), South African Police Service (SAPS), National Defence Industry Council (NDIC) and other participants.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, will address the Symposium.

South Africa will be the first African country to host this symposium, making this is an important milestone for the continent of Africa.

The Republic of South Africa🇿🇦 to host the United Nations 6th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Convention Centre (CSIR ICC) over period 21 – 24 June 2022.

By hosting this Symposium, South Africa hopes to:

Promote locally-developed technology products.

Increase awareness of the kinds of technology the country can offer to the UN missions and member states.

Develop its indigenous defence industries capabilities at a United Nations-led platform that has global reach.

South Africa remains committed to enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations, as such the country already provides services to the UN in this field through various enterprises. The Procurement Seminar is therefore aimed at broadening such participation.