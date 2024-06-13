Tshwane to address residents’ concerns over squatters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane says it has formed a multi-disciplinary task team to address residents’ concerns over the informal settlements of Plastic View, Wolwespruit, and Cemetery View in the east of Pretoria.

The City’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the task team will respond to issues such as open fires, noise pollution, and illegal dumping.

“The City understands that there is significant frustration over the issues in these settlements but we want to assure residents that we are deploying the maximum amount of resources to respond to some of the issues that are arising in these areas. Further, the city will deploy measures to try and prevent illegal dumping from taking place in the area.”