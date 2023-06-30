The Tshwane Multiparty Coalition says it may consider legal action after a motion to remove the Council Speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana, was disallowed.

Ndzwanana, the sole African Transformation Movement (ATM) Councillor in the City, was elected as Speaker three months ago through the support of the ANC-EFF alliance.

The Tshwane Multiparty Coalition’s Spokesperson Dr Cornelius Petrus Mulder says, “This is something that we expected to happen, unfortunately. We have had this unfortunate situation since the election of the current Speaker. I think it is important to remember that the current Speaker does not have the support of the majority of Council. So, the Multiparty Coalition brought this motion in the name of ActionSA, and once again, the Speaker used his power to disallow the motion. Unfortunately, we don’t have many options, but we do have a meeting tonight of the coalition oversight group where we will discuss this. Most likely, we will be forced to litigate again and take this to court because it seems like it is impossible to get rid of the Speaker.”