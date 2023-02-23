The Tshwane Multi-Party Coalition partners have resolved to act against the Council Speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela. In a statement, the Coalition accuses Dr Makwarela of colluding with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) to topple the Multi-Party and help him become the next Tshwane Mayor.

The Coalition is also unhappy that the Speaker called a Special Council sitting for next week Tuesday and not Friday to elect a new mayor.

They claim that the majority of Councilors signed a petition for the special sitting to go ahead on Friday and not on the 28th of this month.

The Coalition now wants the City Manager to intervene and call a Special Council sitting in line with Section 29 of the Municipal Structures Act.

The group also threatens to bring a motion of no confidence against the Speaker for compromising the Coalition and putting the municipality at risk of being put under administration by the Gauteng province.

Tshwane Speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela on his plan ahead of council sitting