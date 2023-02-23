The Tshwane Multi-Party Coalition partners have resolved to act against the Council Speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela. In a statement, the Coalition accuses Dr Makwarela of colluding with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) to topple the Multi-Party and help him become the next Tshwane Mayor.
The Coalition is also unhappy that the Speaker called a Special Council sitting for next week Tuesday and not Friday to elect a new mayor.
They claim that the majority of Councilors signed a petition for the special sitting to go ahead on Friday and not on the 28th of this month.
The Coalition now wants the City Manager to intervene and call a Special Council sitting in line with Section 29 of the Municipal Structures Act.
The group also threatens to bring a motion of no confidence against the Speaker for compromising the Coalition and putting the municipality at risk of being put under administration by the Gauteng province.