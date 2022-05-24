The City of Tshwane multi-party coalition government is to lay criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors at the Pretoria central police station on Tuesday morning.

The charges include intimidation, disruption and destruction of property in Council.

This comes after EFF councillors behaved violently during the special council meeting held last Thursday.

The multi-party coalition government has indicated that the EFF’s action is unacceptable, as no party has the right to disrupt the work of council and deny residents the opportunity to hear the budget speech.

eThekwini Metro

Last year, chaos erupted earlier after a group of African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters disrupted the inaugural council meeting of the eThekwini Metro.

The proceedings had to be stopped while police escorted them out.

Councillors were at loggerheads over the exact number of councillors in attendance. Opposition parties including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) called for a recount of all councillors at the meeting before voting can proceed.

VIDEO: Council meeting disrupted in Ethekwini:

