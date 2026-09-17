Tshwane MMC warns against disinformation on service claims

Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, has warned the public against passing on disinformation ahead of the local government elections in November.

This follows claims that the municipality was unable to pay suppliers, maintain essential services and fix failing infrastructure.

Coetzee has described the allegations as false and misleading.

Coetzee says, “What we must also be very careful of, we’re in time frame where we’re going into the elections and sometimes people can go to a garage and take a video and they’re trying to score political points. We’re working with lives here.”