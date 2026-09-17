Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Tshwane MMC warns against disinformation on service claims

  • Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee.
  • Image Credits :
  • Tshwane District Municipality facebook
Viola May

Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, has warned the public against passing on disinformation ahead of the local government elections in November.

This follows claims that the municipality was unable to pay suppliers, maintain essential services and fix failing infrastructure.

Coetzee has described the allegations as false and misleading.

Coetzee says, “What we must also be very careful of, we’re in time frame where we’re going into the elections and sometimes people can go to a garage and take a video and they’re trying to score political points. We’re working with lives here.”

PODCAST |

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News