Tshwane Metro Police march to Union Buildings against GBV

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says men in law enforcement will march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria this Friday to protest against gender-based violence (GBV).

They are expected to hand over a memorandum, underscoring their commitment to combating this societal challenge.

Streets such as WF Nkomo Street, Thabo Sehume Street, and Bosman Street will be affected. The authorities have advised motorists to use alternative streets such as Nana Sita Street, Princess Park Street, and Francis Baard Street.

The TMPD spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba says, “So men will be marching from Tshwane Metro police headquarters. They’ll pass through Tshwane House into the Union Building. And we are worried about the gender-based violence. And as men were saying no to gender-based violence, it should stop immediately.

“It [gender-based violence] should stop now. We are not going to allow any men who are going to abuse women and children,” Mahamba adds.