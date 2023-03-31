The newly-elected Tshwane executive mayor, Cillers Brink, says he will ensure that the city’s finances are stabilised.

Peter Sutton, who became the Member of the Mayoral Committee in 2021 was there when financial instability started in Tshwane.

Despite this, he is among the ten members of mayoral committees that Brink has announced.

Brink says his office will play a more oversight and supervision role.

“We know that we are already behind on Eskom payments. We are already behind on some payments to contractors, that situation has to be carefully managed. The mayor and the MMC for Finance will have to have daily indications of what did we collect today, what did we spend, and why are we paying certain invoices of all sudden. So, the level of scrutiny has to be extremely rigorous,” adds Brink.

VIDEO | Newly-elected Tshwane mayor, DA’s Cilliers Brink speaks to the media