Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says he welcomes any investigation following accusations that he interfered with procurement processes in a R26-billion tender bid for energy supply.

Williams is accused of directing the city manager to appoint an energy service provider for the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations which have not been in use since 2014. This was contained in a leaked audio recording which Randall says was decontextualized.

On Tuesday, he tabled a report before the council, requesting public participation in the deal. He later withdrew the report.

The African National Congress (ANC) and multi-party coalition partner, Action SA have called for the mayor to be charged.

Briefing the media in Johannesburg on Friday, Williams denied pursuing any tender and said the proposal was an investment that would not cost the metro a cent.

“I have nothing to hide. The reports are public documents. All the reports are available for scrutiny. There are accusations against me that are quite frankly defamatory. I will be engaging with my attorneys on legal action against the individuals concerned. As I announced on Tuesday, I have nothing to hide. Anyone can listen to that 90-minute clip and hear how we robustly discussed the proposal. There is nothing untoward in this,” says Williams.

