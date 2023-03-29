Newly elected Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, is racing against time to appoint a Mayoral Committee to meet the April 14th deadline to pass the Municipality’s adjustments budget.

After a fierce leadership battle and instability in the Tshwane Municipality, the Tshwane Multi-Party Coalition voted in the Democratic Alliance’s Cillier Brink was elected as the new Tshwane Mayor on Tuesday.

However, Gauteng’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs wants Brink to put proper measures in place to safeguard Tshwane’s finances.

Gauteng Cogta MEC Mzi Khumalo says if Brink is serious about stabilising the embattled municipality’s finances, he must get to the bottom of what led to billions of rands in irregular and wasteful expenditure, as raised in the Auditor General’s Report.

VIDEO: Multi-party coalition reacts to the election of new Tshwane mayor Brink

Service delivery

Brink must also meet service delivery expectations to gain the trust of residents and contract workers. Some Tshwane residents and contract workers say they will only have confidence in Brink if he can meet their service delivery expectations.

Several companies that are rendering essential services to the city have not been paid. Most of the unpaid service providers are security companies. One worker says he hopes that Brink can speedily restore the municipality’s ailing finances so that he can get paid.

The City’s financial challenges also have a huge impact on its busses due to fuel shortages. Civic Organisation (SANCO) has weighed in as service delivery challenges in Tshwane worsen.

The instability in Tshwane was mainly caused by serious financial malfeasance. The Auditor General (AG) Report flagged over R10 billion in irregular expenditure, which led to the resignation of former Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams.

Meanwhile, the political woes in the capital city are not completely over. This is the speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana who was voted in by the ANC and EFF two weeks ago, might soon face a motion of no confidence against him, as the position has been promised to ActionSA in the multi-party.