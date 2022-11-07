The multi-party coalition government in the City of Tshwane has agreed that Mayor Randall Williams did not breach the Municipal Finance Management Act concerning the handling of the R26 billion Kratos power stations proposal.

It has, however, been concluded that Williams should be referred to the Speaker of the council.

A complaint should also be laid for alleged instructions to municipal officials being potentially outside of the scope of his authority.

The investigation initiated in August addressed the conduct of the Mayor as it relates both to the lawfulness of his actions as well as his adherence to the coalition’s agreement.

Williams was accused of influencing an unsolicited bid for the Australian company to refurbish, operate and maintain two power stations in the metro.

Mayor withdraws power bid

Due to mounting political pressure, Willimas has since withdrawn the proposal.

Williams tabled the report before the council in August with the aim of public participation in leasing the City’s two coal-fired power stations that have not been in use since 2014.

The City had said the multi-billion rand project over the long term could have the potential to add an additional 800 megawatts to Tshwane’s grid.

However, following pushback from other political parties, the mayor withdrew the report.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and Action SA suggested the bid was irregular and did not meet legal requirements.

The EFF also threatened to lay criminal charges against Williams.

-Additional reporting by SABC News