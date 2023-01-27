The City of Tshwane’s Executive Mayor Randall Williams has promised to put systems in place to deal with compromised individuals in the municipality.

This after the Auditor General’s findings into the city’s finances for 2021/2022 disclosed irregularities amounting to over R10 billion.

It revealed that financial statements were not disclosed for the purposes of auditing and accountability.

Williams has admitted that the Auditor-General’s report is disappointing and action must be taken.

He says, “So there’s been misconduct and lack of oversight, and we can take responsibility and put systems in place. That’s how we responded. It is not business as usual. We are taking responsibility for all the shortfalls and we’re putting new systems in place which never existed in the city before.”

Criminal charges

Opposition parties in the Tshwane Metro say those responsible for the mismanagement of the council’s finances including the Mayor himself must face criminal charges.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane wants Williams to step down, while the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Obakeng Ramabodu calls for criminal charges to be laid against the Mayor and all other officials implicated in the Auditor-General’s report.

