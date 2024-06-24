Tshwane launches campaign to eliminate mosquito infestation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Tshwane Health Department has launched a campaign to eliminate the mosquito infestation in Winterveld and Soshanguve.

This initiative follows a series of site visits by the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Health last year.

The mosquito infestation has negatively impacted residents of these areas, causing discomfort and distress in their daily lives. The initial phase of the eradication programme involves utilising drones to apply larvicide in Soshanguve.

“Mosquito larvae are often found in stagnant water. This larvicide is not harmful to humans or animals and was dispensed by an accredited company. Phases 2 and 3 will commence in the new financial year with priority given to spraying the wetlands and stagnant waterlogged areas. The mentioned areas are in part natural wetlands with a high water table, thereby making them a conducive environment for mosquitoes to thrive,” says Rina M the Tshwane MMC for health.