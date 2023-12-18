Tshwane invests over R2 mln in transport infrastructure maintenance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane says it will invest R2.6 mln in the maintenance of public transport facilities and other infrastructure.

The City says the money will go towards the maintenance and upgrading of the Mabopane, Nellmapius and Marabastad taxi ranks.

Some of the work to be done at these facilities includes the repair and upgrading of ablution blocks, rest rooms, office blocks, platform shelters and benches, as well as electrical works.

The City says of 26 community members will be employed for the maintenance projects through the Extended Public Works Programme.

Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC, Katlego Mathebe, “During this period, the support and cooperation from all stakeholders are important to ensure that the maintenance work is implemented effectively. These efforts to improve our existing public transport facilities will expand the opportunities for our residents who rely on public transport.”