The Tshwane firefighters say they have attended to various fire incidents throughout Pretoria overnight.

Multiple shack fires were reported in Soshanguve block and the Kameeldrift informal settlement.

The Pyramid substation also caught fire but firefighters managed to extinguish it.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso says emergency personnel were also called to a fire incident at the Summit restaurant in Garsfontein.

“Emergency services are still on scene finalising the putting out of hotspots. Only the second floor where the sound is being played caught fire and sustained damage. The part of the restaurant on the ground floor and the kitchen as well as the rooftop did not suffer any damages,” says Mabaso.

Meanwhile, two people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a multiple shack fire in Kya Sands north of Johannesburg.

The fire which occurred last night, has been extinguished. Its cause has not yet been established.

Emergency Services on high alert

The Joburg Emergency Services say there are no major incidents of damage or injuries after the storm that hit large parts of Gauteng last night.

However, officials remain on high alert.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advises: “We are still encouraging our residents, especially our residents in our informal settlements, to continue to look after all their heating devices so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents like this one.”