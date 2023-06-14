Eskom says the City of Tshwane has once again defaulted in its payment of their Eskom debt and is now owing just under R1,9 billion. The power utility says the March 2023 invoice, which was payable on the 19th of April, was short paid by R179 million, while the April invoice of R776 million which was payable on 18 May, remains unpaid.

Eskom has issued the May 2023 invoice of R904 million payable on 17 June to the City. Eskom says it has engaged with the City on numerous occasions regarding its failure to settle the debt it owes.

Eskom’s, Mpumelelo Mnyani explains: “The power utility has appealed to the City to immediately settle the March and April 2023 invoices and to pay its monthly accounts on the due date. Eskom does not have the financial capacity to continue supplying bulk electricity to the City without the necessary payments. Eskom has in the past escalated this matter to National Treasury and CoGTA, however, regardless of all these efforts, the situation is worsening.”