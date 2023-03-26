The future of the recently elected City of Tshwane speaker and African Transformation Movement (ATM ) councillor, Mncedi Ndzwanana, looks bleak.

The Metro’s multi-party coalition has been informed that a special council meeting will be held on Monday morning to consider a motion of no confidence in the Speaker of Council. This is in response to a petition signed by all coalition councillors, who make up the majority of the council.

They accused him of unlawfully adjourning a crucial meeting last week Wednesday in which a new mayor was supposed to have been elected.

Randall Williams, the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor, resigned last month, and his successor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela was forced to resign a week ago due to misconduct.

Residents say this persistent instability is hampering the delivery of services.

Chairperson of the Lotus Atteridgeville Saulsville Civic Association, Tshepo Mahlangu says, “The state of our metros is in decay. Our city has collapsed. We are left stranded as voters and communities. There is no administration; the budget cannot be passed to execute the service delivery. The city is very filthy. There is no service delivery in townships. We are not prioritised and there are no services.”