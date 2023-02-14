The City of Tshwane multi-party coalition government has welcomed the resignation of the executive mayor Randall Williams, describing it as an important step in stabilising the coalition.

Parties that form the coalition met last night following his resignation.

Randall will stay until the end of the month.

The multi-party coalition says the focus has now shifted to the task of electing a suitable candidate to be the next mayor, who can provide leadership needed to address the serious service delivery challenges facing Tshwane residents.

They say clear steps have been outlined on how to address the adverse findings by the Auditor-General.

The damning report confirmed over R10 billion in irregular expenditure, among other shocking findings related to the mismanagement of funds.

The coalition says it will await the Council Speaker’s decision with regards to the two resignation letters received from Williams.

The speaker has indicated he was seeking legal advice on this.

He has 14 days to convene a council meeting to determine Williams’ replacement as mayor.

In the report below, political parties react to Williams’ resignation: