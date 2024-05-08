Tshwane bus service operating at reduced capacity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

City of Tshwane bus operations are operating at a reduced service than normal. The City says bus operators belonging to municipal workers union – the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) abandoned operations on Tuesday affecting the afternoon bus service.

The municipality says SAMWU members have embarked on an illegal strike. However, the City has received no formal complaint from the bus drivers.

It says workers belonging to one union – IMATU – reported for work yesterday and this morning.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo has advised commuters to seek alternative transport.

“Currently, TBS is operating on skeleton personnel with a total of 99 buses from different depots instead of the 160 that services our commuters on weekdays. This morning, only 59 of the 104 buses at the C De Wet depot were operational while the Pretoria North depot operated on 23 out of the 32 buses. The Eastlyn depot had 17 of their 23 buses providing services to commuters.”

Northern Cape

Meanwhile, Phumatra bus services in Pampierstad in Northern Cape have resumed running after drivers received their wages on Tuesday.

The drivers, who are affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) went on an unprotected strike on Monday over unpaid wages.

Pampierstad residents who rely on bus services were left stranded for two days with drivers stating they cannot be expected to perform their duties without remuneration.