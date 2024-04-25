Tshwane ANC accuses Mayor Brink of witch-hunt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has accused the City’s Mayor Cilliers Brink of being on a witch-hunt for placing five senior officials on precautionary suspension for the failed Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works tender.

This follows the outcome of a year-long internal disciplinary process that found them guilty of one of the four charges they faced.

The officials were found guilty of awarding the contract to fix Rooiwal to a company owned by businessman Edwin Sodi.

The company failed to do the work and as a result, there was a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, last year that claimed 23 lives.

ANC Greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila says, “There was a process established by the City of Tshwane with the intention to establish facts as to what transpired. It’s something that we supported as the ANC. I want us to put a disclaimer upfront to say we are not in any way supporting corruption but we are saying processes should be fair for everybody.”

