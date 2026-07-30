Dozens arrested in SAPS Louis Trichardt, LP anti-crime operation

Some community members in Tshikota outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo say police operations targeting undocumented immigrants and other criminal activities will help trace wanted suspects.

Twenty undocumented foreign nationals working on farms in and around Hoedspruit, Limpopo, have been arrested during a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation led by the Maruleng Local Municipality.

The foreign nationals were allegedly found in possession of passports but did… pic.twitter.com/w5YtZivYwJ — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 28, 2026

An unconfirmed number of undocumented immigrants have been arrested during the ongoing operation on Thursday.

Eighteen suspects wanted for rape and other offences were also arrested during the operation.

Police have also confiscated dagga, suspected stolen water pumps and alcohol allegedly sold illegally.