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Dozens arrested in SAPS Louis Trichardt, LP anti-crime operation

  • Police operations targeting illegal immigration in Limpopo continue
  • Image Credits :
  • Vutivi Maluleke
Diteboho Ntamane

Some community members in Tshikota outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo say police operations targeting undocumented immigrants and other criminal activities will help trace wanted suspects.

An unconfirmed number of undocumented immigrants have been arrested during the ongoing operation on Thursday.

Eighteen suspects wanted for rape and other offences were also arrested during the operation.

Police have also confiscated dagga, suspected stolen water pumps and alcohol allegedly sold illegally.

 

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