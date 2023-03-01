The Tshiamiso Trust says it has paid out R1 billion to over 11 000 silicosis and TB claimants. The payouts are the result of a class action by current and former mineworkers across Southern Africa with permanent impairment due to silicosis or work-related TB, or their dependants where the mineworker has passed away.

A R5 billion settlement agreement was reached with African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields.

The compensation ranges from R10 000 to just under R534 000.

The Trust’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Lusanda Jiya says, “With the first billion rands paid out to over 11 000 families is just the beginning. We know that there are many frustrations, and we know that no compensation will ever be enough to undo the suffering endured by mine workers and their families. However, we are committed to delivering on our mandate and ensuring that every family that is eligible for compensation receives it.”