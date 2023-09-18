A protest by residents of Tsakane on Gauteng’s Eastrand over a lack of water supply has turned violent. This comes after a Home Affairs office and police vehicle were stoned and damaged by the protesting crowds.

Schooling has also been disrupted. Residents say they have had no running water for weeks now.

“Members of the public have moved away from buildings such as your triple C area and your clinics. The law enforcement, EMPD, and SAPS are working tirelessly to protect the infrastructure of the Tsakane area. Roads such as Xhosa Street, Malandela Drive, Black Road, Geluksdal Road, and Twelfth Road are still barricaded with rocks and burning tyres. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as R550 and R23 to avoid any damage to their vehicles,” says Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson, Ignatius Maphike.

The residents say the area is riddled with service delivery challenges, and their councillor has been of little assistance.

“They only allocate three trucks for the whole area; we walk quite a distance to get water in other townships. As of yesterday, we almost lost our kids because they were going to look for water. We have failed, and we are tired.”

“Firstly, it was electricity; the transformer was not working. Today it is water issues; it has been four weeks without water, toilets are stinking, and the township smells as well. Then she comes here to tell us that we want attention. She is not attending to our problems, though she is a councillor. Who has voted for her because we never did.”