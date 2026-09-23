Tsakane Matlala, two others granted R20K bail

Three of the accused in the fraud and corruption case involving alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala – have been granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court.

They include Matlala’s wife, Tsakane, Claudette Masethe and Given Makofane.

The four face charges including fraud, uttering and forgery relating to the alleged use of fraudulent documentation.

They were arrested yesterday and their case has been postponed to October 29.

Meanwhile, Matlala is expected back in court on the 14th and 15th of October.

VIDEO | Four linked to ‘Cat’ Matlala appear in court for fraud and corruption charges