TS Galaxy, who suffered a 6-3 loss at home in the Nedbank Cup tournament a weekend ago, have bounced back with an emphatic victory against Richards Bay Football Club in the domestic league competition.

The Rockets beat the rookies by four unanswered goals to move into the top eight bracket on the Dstv Premiership log standings. They took a 2-0 lead into halftime, and they netted two more in the second half for a famous win.

TS Galaxy were at home against rookies, Richards Bay Football Club, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. In the beginning of the season, the two sides played out to a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi.

The heat on the Lowveld was taking its toll on the players and the referee called for a water break. After that, the home side took the game to the visitors and it paid dividends as they took the lead from that move.

Two minutes later, Galaxy were at it again and they doubled their lead going into the halftime.

In the second half, Galaxy came out guns blazing once again to make it 3-0. The Rockets added one more in optional time to claim a 4-0 win at home.

The Rockets are now 7th on the standings with 30 points from 23 matches, while the Rich Boys are in position 6th with 31 points after their 23 matches.