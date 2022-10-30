The DSTV Premiership game between TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United on Sunday at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit ended in a 1-1 draw.

Amazulu defeated Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in the other game in Durban. Meanwhile, Chippa United and Richards Bay dished out a thrilling 3-all in Johannesburg.

Early on in the game, Sekhukhune displayed their intent by playing aggressive attacking football. It came as no surprise when former Orlando Pirates player Linda Mntambo unleashed a powerful shot that went wide.

The Limpopo team exerted more pressure moments later, but Vusimuzi Mncube was foiled inside the box for a corner kick.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso fluffed a great opportunity from the resultant corner kick.

Sekhukhune were dominating the match, and Mntambo was again in the thick of things but his long-range shot went wide.

But it was a home side that finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, veteran striker Bernard Parker’s thunderbolt was only parried back to play by goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

And Xola Mlambo was at the right place to capitalize on the mistake.

Sekhukhune were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty after Siyabulela Shai was fouled inside the box.

And Victor Letsoalo stepped up and made no mistake from the spot kick.

Galaxy almost scored the second goal early in the second half, but Bathusi Aubass’s effort ball was cleared off the line brilliantly.

The home team was piling on the pressure, but Djakaridja Traore’s tame effort was easily saved by goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

Sekhukhune has another opportunity from a set piece, but Tlotlo Leepile’s goal-bound effort was cleared for a corner kick.

The home team squandered another glorious opportunity when Pogiso Mahlangu found Aubass in the box, but the latter failed to hit the target.

Mntambo kept on asking questions with another scorcher, but Buthelezi was equal to the task with another brilliant save.

Mntambo fluffed a golden opportunity at the death when he found himself just outside the box, but his shot was very disappointing.

There was more frustration for the visitors when they missed a sitter in virtually the last kick of the match.

Galaxy are in 12th place, while Sekhukhune are lying in 15th place going into the break. -Reporting by Vincent Sitsula