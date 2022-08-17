Fighting to survive relegation in the DSTV Premiership is now a thing of the past for TS Galaxy. The Mpumalanga-based side is aiming to finish comfortably in the top eight bracket this season. The second-placed Rockets are one of the early pace setters in the league with seven points after three matches.

TS Galaxy is the league’s joint point leader alongside newcomers Richards Bay FC and AmaZulu. The three teams are all on seven points after three matches and ahead of usual suspects, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Campaigining in only their third season since buying the status of Highlands Park, the team is aiming high. They survived relegation by a whisker on the final day of the league campaign last season, finishing 13th on the log.

“You will also know that in the last Q-4 innovation we were second place with the number of points to Sundowns who won it. They had fourteen, we had twelve. You’d know that in the last seven matches we only lost one. You’d know that in this calendar year we command the most clean sheets in the league, you know we are now sitting on ten, no other club has accomplished that so taking it from early in the year, up until now, we have been very consistent so this means that during the pre-season break we have been consistent,” says TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi.

In the previous campaign, TS Galaxy amassed a mere 28 points from 30 matches and this season they expect to turn their fortunes around. The team has shown a lot of consistency under their German coach who took over the reins last October.

“What I said before the season started, we want to be in the top eight. This is the main goal and this is a realistic thing so we just have to keep going to develop a team and be more consistent. So I think that we showed till now but again the season is long and we just have to keep focused,” says TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic.

The team did the unthinkable when they were crowned champions of the Nedbank Cup in 2019 when they were still campaigning in the National First Division. To achieve their aim this season, the club has recruited quality and experienced campaigners. Their new singings include former Kaizer Chiefs great, Bernard Parker.

“It is a surprise start, I would say for many South African fans, soccer lovers but it’s actually a good start as well. We mean business in the league and also we want to challenge for honours, ” says Parker.

Other new signings are forward, Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and midfielder Xola Mlambo from AmaZulu FC. They also secured winger Keletso Makgalwa on a one season loan from the Brazilians.

“A good start is something we can build on, hopefully we can continue build good things on top of it which of course. It’s wins on top of that seven points that we have accumulated thus far, and a culture that we are trying to create of course is a culture of winning and a habit of winning games most importantly. I think up to so far it’s a very good start and then we build on it to have a successful season and of course it takes time,” says Vilakazi.

The club has been producing consistent results since February this year, getting 17 points from their last 13 matches.

They have already claimed the scalp of giants Mamelodi Sundowns this season but their defence has been key so far this season. They and Richard Bay FC are the only two sides not to have conceded a goal this season.