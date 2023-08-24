Former United States (US) President Donald Trump will surrender to authorities in Atlanta, Georgia later Thursday – his fourth arrest after being indicted four times over several months this year.

His surrender at the Fulton County Jail in connection with racketeering and conspiracy charges relates to his efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election result in a state that President Joe Biden won.

Trump is charged along with 18 others including several of his attorneys and his former White House Chief of Staff.

Several of Trump’s co-defendants, including his former attorney Rudi Giuliani have already surrendered after the sweeping indictment charged them with a conspiracy to overturn Trump’s loss in that state.

A $200 000 bond has already been agreed while Trump’s other release conditions include not communicating with co-defendants or witness intimidation, including through social media.

The Republican front-runner for President in 2024 also faces fraud state charges in New York and two federal indictments in Florida and Washington in relation to the illegal retention of classified documents and 2020 election interference.